MITCHELL
Veronica 'Jean'
Died peacefully on 17th March 2020, aged 93 years. A much loved Wife to David, Mother to Amanda and dear friend to many. She will be deeply missed. The family would like to thank everyone who have kindly sent messages of condolences at this very sad time. Funeral Service will be held at Cam Valley Crematorium, Great Chesterford on Wednesday 8th April at 2.00pm. If desired, donations to Isabel Hospice c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, 79/81 South Street, Bishops Stortford CM23 3AL.
Published in Bishop's Stortford Independent on Apr. 1, 2020