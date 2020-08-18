Beverly Vivier

Beverly Ann Vivier, 60, was called to heaven Aug. 15, 2020, with seven of her children by her side, and her first born waiting to welcome her with God.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bismarck. Burial will be held at Fairview Cemetery. A livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Bismarck Funeral Home, with a rosary/vigil service and sharing of memories at 7 p.m.

Bev was born Nov. 22, 1959, in Belcourt to Sylvester and Rose Vivier. She spent many years of her life in Belcourt with her large family, where she later met and married her former husband, Benjamin Bercier, Sr. in 1978. Bev and her children all moved to Bismarck and found their place to call home in 1999.

She was very passionate about her family, whom she loved deeply, and dedicated her life to taking care of her children, grandchildren and anyone who needed love and a home. The day she became a registered foster parent was a proud day for Bev. She was very selfless and thoroughly enjoyed taking care of and nurturing others.

Bev found a second family at TJ Maxx, where she loved to work, as a coordinator for the last 15+ years. She was always excited to see a truck arrive at the store, which meant she got first dibs on new inventory before it hit the floor. She loved TJ Maxx so much that she would even travel to other stores, in other cities, to check out what they had in stock and compare to the Bismarck store, sometimes even asking to see their backrooms.

When Bev smiled, it lit up the room and her contagious laugh was one of a kind. She will be deeply missed by anyone who was blessed enough to be a part of her life. Her legacy of love will live on within her children and grandchildren, who now have a very special guardian angel watching over them.

Bev is survived by her loving children, Dellarae (Brett) Jensen, BJ (Stephanie) Bercier, Jr., Jamie (Lisa) Bercier, Kelly (Sherrie) Bercier, Denise (D'Von) Morris, Brittney Bercier, Shane (Cece) Vivier; grandchildren, Jennasyn Bercier and Jamesyn Jensen, Jace, Kennalei and Rhilyn Bercier, Marshall and Sawyer Bercier, Bridgette Nelson and Mia, Khloe and Caden Bercier; mother, Rose Berg; siblings, Carla Schroeder, Carleen (Tom) Winfrey, Gladys (Mike) Azure, Glenn Vivier, Dale (Judy) Vivier, Sylvester (Pam) Vivier; and many nieces, nephews, foster children and numerous close friends.

Bev was preceded in death by her son, Michael Ray; father, Sylvester Vivier, Sr.; brothers, Lyman Vivier, Bryan (Erna) Vivier, Daryl Vivier, Gary (Maida) Vivier; sister, Margaret Vivier; nephew, Alfred "Shummy" Schroeder and many other loved ones.

A recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the online guestbook and share memories with her family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.