Charles Madche

Charles Jacob Madche, 58, Bismarck, passed away Aug. 14, 2020, at Sanford Health, Bismarck. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.

Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. Following the burial, a time of fellowship will be held at Sertoma Shelter #6, Bismarck.

Charles was born Dec. 17, 1961, to Rudolph and Lois (Kost) Madche. He was the second of eight children. Charles joined the U.S. Army after he graduated from high school in 1981. He served in Germany for three years. He then came home and enlisted in the Army National Guard where he served until 2005.

Charles met Shirley Williams at his sister's house in Bismarck. They were married May 21, 1988. Charles loved being active and worked many jobs. His main job was as a bus driver for Bismarck Public Schools. He was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1999 but continued working until September 2005.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley, who he loved for 32 years; stepson, Jason Williams; sons, Derek Madche, Nathan Madche and Trent Madche; daughter, Mandy (Nick) Sioringas; sisters, Mary (Ed) Williams, Valerie (Ted) Clement, Amelia (Kevin) Zimmerman and Rachel Williams; brothers, Raymond (Anita) Madche, Kevin (Becky) Madche and Joe (Teresa) Madche; four grandchildren, Elias Williams, Connor, Andrew and Jessa Sioringas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Rudolph and Lois Madche; son, Mitch Isaac Madche; and niece, Holly Rae Madche.

