Esther Schmidt

Esther (Bahmiller) Schmidt, 89, Bismarck, died Aug. 16, 2020, at Baptist Health Care Center, Bismarck. A private family service will be held.

Esther was born Nov. 21, 1930, in Burnstad. Esther was the daughter of the late Christina (Gall) and John Bahmiller.

Surviving are her children, Harvey Schmidt, Mott; James Schmidt, Debra Schmidt, Bismarck; and Renea (Schmidt), Dalbol; and husband Robert, Jamestown; two grandchildren, Alicia (Schmidt) Gunwall and husband Travis, Mott; and Andrew Dalbol, Jamestown; one sister, Wilhelmina Hixson, Las Vegas, Nev.

She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Schmidt; brothers, Henry, John and Ted; and sisters, Hilda, Viola and Lenora Bahmiller.

To share memories of Esther and sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.