Parke Little

A celebration of life service for Parke Little, 75, of Dickinson will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Parke's home, 10849 35th Street SW, Dickinson. Military honors will be presented by Dickinson American Legion Post #3 Honor Guard. Parke's celebration of life service will be livestreamed at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com on Parke Little's memorial page.

Parke's family will be receiving friends from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Parke's home, 10849 35th Street SW, Dickinson. All of Parke's services will take place outside and adhere to North Dakota Department of health safety guidelines.

Parke passed away Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at his home in Dickinson.

In Lieu of flowers, Parke's family suggests memorials to the Parke Little Memorial that will be established to encourage youth hunting in our region.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com.