Richard Davison

Richard Davison, 86, of Bismarck passed away peacefully surrounded by family Friday, Aug.14, 2020, at St. Alexius Health Center. A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Good Shepheard Lutheran Church, Bismarck. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Bismarck Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery. A livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Richard was born July 14, 1934, in Lawton, where he grew up and graduated from high school. He then attended Mayville State University where in 2014 he was honored with the Distinguished Alumni Award.

On April 20, 1957, he was united in marriage to Marilyn Sellheim and shortly after began his teaching and coaching career in Drayton. His 1958 Drayton American Legion team won both the state and regional championships and Richard was named North Dakota Coach of the Year in 1958. The 1958 Drayton American Legion team was also inducted into the North Dakota Sports Hall of Fame in 2010. Although his time in Drayton was short, the friendships he made lasted a lifetime.

After teaching one year of high school math in Warren, Minnesota, and then becoming a dean at Lake Region Community College in Devils Lake he returned to the University of North Dakota in 1961 to finish his EDD. He then accepted a position as an associate professor at Kansas State University in 1963. In 1966, the family moved to Bismarck, when he began his work as a research specialist and director of federal funds with the State Board of Higher Education. This position would later become the associate commissioner of Higher Education for Academic Affairs.

After more than 20 years with the SBHE, Richard accepted a position with UND at their Bismarck Campus working on special projects and being the director of the UND Graduate Center. He directed the Graduate Center until his retirement in 2004.

Richard's priorities were God, family and friends and then his work. His children and grandchildren brought him joy and he cheered them on in whatever endeavors they pursued. He enjoyed meeting and creating relationships with people. He encouraged many to continue their education as he saw the value it brought.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Marilyn; sons, Kyle (Laura) of Fargo; Jaden (Jackie) of Bismarck; and Brent (Laura) of West Fargo; his sister, Judy (Tom) Jenkins of Moorhead, Minn.; and six grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Inga and his brother, Don.

The recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the online guestbook and share memories with his family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.