DODGEON Ada Passed away peacefully at the Glengarry Court Care Home, Poulton, on Saturday January 18th, 2020, aged 92 years.
Loving wife of the late Harold, much loved mother of Kevin, mother-in-law of Alison, grandma of Caroline and Adam.
Ada will be sadly missed by all her loving family and many friends.
Service and Cremation to take place at Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday February 5th, 2020 at 3:30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries and donations to
C T Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton-Le-Fylde,
FY6 7SF, 01253 899845
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020