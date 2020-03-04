|
|
|
FIELDING Ada
(née Harrison) On Wednesday
19th February 2020
Ada passed away peacefully,
aged 91 years, at Annacliffe
Care Home, Blackpool.
Loving wife and widow of George, dearest mother of Paul & Julie, mother-in-law of Denise & Simon. Legendary Grandma Seaside to Frances & Alec.
The Funeral Service will take
place at Carleton Crematorium, Poulton-le-Fylde, on Monday
9th March 2020 at 2:00 pm followed by Cremation.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Cancer Research UK or
Women's League of Health and Beauty, c/o The Funeral Directors.
All enquiries please to
D Hollowell and Sons
Funeral Directors,
497 Lytham Road, Blackpool,
FY4 1RE. Tel: 01253 408886.
