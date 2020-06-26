|
|
|
KIERNAN Adrian Passed away in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Friday 12th June 2020 aged 74 years.
Beloved husband to Margaret, loving dad to Michael and Mark, cherished grandad to Chenice, Kassidy, Kaiden, Isabella
and Kasey, also a dear
brother and uncle.
Adrian will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place at
St Nicholas Parish Church on Friday 3rd July at 10.30am prior to interment at Bury Cemetery
at 12.45pm.
Flowers and all enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood
Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 26, 2020