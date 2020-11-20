|
Chew Alan Alan, aged 77 years,
passed away peacefully at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Saturday 7th November 2020.
Loving husband to the late Diana, much loved father to Simon, father-in-law to Paula, grandad to Hannah and Ruth. Great-grandad to Ebony, Rosemary and Dorothy, latterly loving companion to
Maud Sabberton.
The funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium at 10am on Thursday 3rd December. Family flowers only please.
Any donations in memory of Alan may be sent direct to
Fleetwood R.N.L.I
All enquiries to T.H. Fenton,
27 - 28 Rossall Road, Cleveleys,
FY5 1DX, 01253 852383
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 20, 2020