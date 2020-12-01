Home

POWERED BY

Services
T H Fenton (Thornton-Cleveleys)
27-28 Rossall Road
Thornton-Cleveleys, Lancashire FY5 1DX
01253 852383
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Gillespie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Gillespie

Notice Condolences

Alan Gillespie Notice
GILLESPIE Alan Passed away peacefully
at Willows Care Home on
Tuesday 17th November 2020.
Alan, aged 88 years.
Dearly loved husband of Vera, much loved dad of Diane and Robert, grandad to Hayley and Scott, great grandad to
Sofia and Florence.
Grateful thanks to the staff at the Willows Care Home for the kindness and support shown to Alan and his family.
Funeral service to be held on Thursday 10th December at Carleton Crematorium.
All enquiries to T H Fenton,
27-28 Rossall Road, Cleveleys,
FY5 1DX, Tel 01253 852383.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -