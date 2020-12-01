|
|
|
GILLESPIE Alan Passed away peacefully
at Willows Care Home on
Tuesday 17th November 2020.
Alan, aged 88 years.
Dearly loved husband of Vera, much loved dad of Diane and Robert, grandad to Hayley and Scott, great grandad to
Sofia and Florence.
Grateful thanks to the staff at the Willows Care Home for the kindness and support shown to Alan and his family.
Funeral service to be held on Thursday 10th December at Carleton Crematorium.
All enquiries to T H Fenton,
27-28 Rossall Road, Cleveleys,
FY5 1DX, Tel 01253 852383.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 1, 2020