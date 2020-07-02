|
HAWORTH Alan Of Haworth's
Prize Bingo Blackpool.
Passed away in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Friday 19th June 2020, aged 61 years.
Beloved husband of Heidi,
dear brother of Elaine and a cherished son and uncle.
Alan will be sadly missed
by all his family, friends and mostly by all his bingo customers.
The funeral cortege will
pass Haworth's Bingo on
Dale St. at 9:30am approximately for customers and friends who wish to pay their last respects.
Funeral Service to be held at
St Mary's Newchurch Pendle
on Thursday 9th July 2020 at
11am prior to interment at Inghamite Church Cemetery.
All enquiries please
D. Hollowell & Sons
Highfield Funeral Home.
Tel:408886
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 2, 2020