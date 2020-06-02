|
|
|
INGHAM Alan Passed away peacefully at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on
May 25th 2020. Alan, aged 77 years, previously of Thornton.
Dear brother of Les and
brother-in-law of Phyll.
Much loved uncle of Lisa and Paul, Jason and Emma, also great uncle of Lauren and Molly.
He will be sadly missed.
Service and cremation to be held at Carleton Crematorium on
Friday June 5th 2020 at 10.30am.
Sadly due to recent circumstances, Alan's service will be for family only. No flowers please by request, donations if so desired to Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to
C. T. Hull Funeral Service,
tel 01253 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 2, 2020