Jenkinson Alan Passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital surrounded by his family on
12th February 2020,

Alan
aged 87 years.
A dearly loved Husband to Betty,
a much loved Father to Michael and Father in law to Yvette.
Loving Grandad to Leigh-Ann, Ashley and Adele and
Great Grandad to Henry.
Also a dear Brother to Alec.
Alan will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service and burial to be held at The Blessed Virgin Mary Church Hambleton on Wednesday 26th February at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu to Blue Skies BVH. C/o and all enquiries contact
Moons Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane Preesall, FY6 0NU
Tel 01253 810492.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 19, 2020
