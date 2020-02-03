|
KEHOE Alan Peacefully on 25th January
in the loving care of the
Delaheys Nursing Home, St Annes, Alan, aged 90 years.
Devoted husband of the late Rita.
"Will be very sadly missed."
Service and cremation at
Lytham Park Crematorium on
Thursday 13th February 2020
at 12.30 p.m.
No flowers by request,
donations if so desired,
may be sent for
"Trinity Hospice"
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND. Tel. 780860.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 3, 2020