|
|
|
McMILLAN
Alan Passed away peacefully at home
on Monday 6th January
surrounded by his loving family,
after a brave battle,
Alan aged 59 years.
A much loved and devoted husband to Karen, adored dad to Stephen and Hayley, father in law to Carly and Paul, grandad to Eliza, Harper and Freya, son of Margery and the late Hughie and a
special brother to Lynda.
Alan will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral Service and cremation
will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on
Monday 27th January at 11.45am.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu to
Macmillan Cancer Support
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood.
Tel: 01253 773333.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020