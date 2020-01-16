Home

POWERED BY

Services
J P Dell Funeral Directors (Fleetwood)
168 Poulton Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 7AW
01253 773333
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:45
Carleton Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan McMillan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan McMillan

Notice Condolences

Alan McMillan Notice
McMILLAN
Alan Passed away peacefully at home
on Monday 6th January
surrounded by his loving family,
after a brave battle,
Alan aged 59 years.
A much loved and devoted husband to Karen, adored dad to Stephen and Hayley, father in law to Carly and Paul, grandad to Eliza, Harper and Freya, son of Margery and the late Hughie and a
special brother to Lynda.
Alan will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral Service and cremation
will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on
Monday 27th January at 11.45am.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu to
Macmillan Cancer Support
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood.
Tel: 01253 773333.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -