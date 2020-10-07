Home

MORRISON Alan Passed away suddenly on
Friday September 25th 2020,
aged 72 years.
Beloved husband of the late Rene, dearly loved dad of William,
loving brother in law of Sandy
and Jean and dear uncle Alan
of Sean and David.
Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday October 14th at
2:45 pm. Flowers may be sent or donations if preferred to
Trinity Hospice.
All floral tributes, donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home, Tel: 355663. www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 7, 2020
