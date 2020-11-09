|
OLLERTON ALAN (OLLY) Passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Tuesday 3rd November 2020
aged 88 years.
Devoted husband of the late Stella, much loved dad to
Keith, Julie, Zoe and Katie, cherished grandad to Louis, father-in-law to Chris and Ann.
Alan will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral Service and cremation will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on
Wednesday 18th November
at 9.30am.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Alan to Fleetwood RNLI c/o
the funeral director.
All enquiries to
J. P. Dell Funeral Directors,
Poulton Road,
Fleetwood,
Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 9, 2020