Alan Ortloff

Alan Ortloff Notice
ORTLOFF Alan William Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Monday September 14th 2020, aged 75 years.
Loving husband and best friend of Susan, special dad of Tina and Sally, much loved father in law of Graham and Rick, doting grandad of Libby, Paige, Freya, Finn and Piper, dear brother of Susan and brother in law of Jacqui and Tom.
Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on
Tuesday September 29th at 2:00pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired
to Trinity Hospice.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons,
The Willows Funeral Home,
Tel: 859159. www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 22, 2020
