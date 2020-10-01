|
ORTLOFF Alan Sue and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their cards,
floral tributes and donations received at this very sad time.
Special thanks to Ward 8 and Ward 15a at Blackpool Victoria Hospital for their special care shown to Alan, to Dr Stafford and staff at The Village Practice, to the caring nurses at Trinity Hospice and to Rev Damien Platt
for his comforting words and support at this time.
Thanks also to Anthony Boardman and staff at D. Hollowell and Sons for their dignified arrangements.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 1, 2020