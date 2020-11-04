Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Hollowell & Sons (North Shore)
Devonshire House
North Shore, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0TW
01253 355663
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Radcliffe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Radcliffe

Notice Condolences

Alan Radcliffe Notice
RADCLIFFE Alan Peacefully on the
29th October 2020,
Alan aged 79 years.

The dearly beloved husband
of the late Sheila and a much
loved stepdad of Simon
and partner Jayne.

Will be sadly missed.

Funeral Service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 18th November
at 11.45am.

Service will be live streamed
due to limited numbers.

Flowers and enquiries please
c/o D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home,
Blackpool. Tel. 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -