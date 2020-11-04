|
|
|
RADCLIFFE Alan Peacefully on the
29th October 2020,
Alan aged 79 years.
The dearly beloved husband
of the late Sheila and a much
loved stepdad of Simon
and partner Jayne.
Will be sadly missed.
Funeral Service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 18th November
at 11.45am.
Service will be live streamed
due to limited numbers.
Flowers and enquiries please
c/o D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home,
Blackpool. Tel. 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 4, 2020