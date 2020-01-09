|
|
|
RYDEHEARD Alan
(retired Blackpool
Chief of Police) Passed away peacefully
at home on Friday
13 th December 2019,
aged 91 years.
A loving and caring husband
of the late Maeve.
Much loved and devoted
daddy of Christine,
dear father-in-law of David
and treasured gramps of Mark.
Alan will be very much
missed by all who
loved and knew him.
A service to celebrate
his life will be held at
The Salvation Army,
Blackpool Citadel, Raikes Parade FY1 4EL on Monday
20th January 2020 at 11.00am, prior to Private Committal .
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Alan
to The Salvation Army c/o
the funeral director,
Mark F H Rae, 11 Wood Street,
St Annes on Sea FY8 1QS
Tel. 01253 789000.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020