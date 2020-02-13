|
|
|
RYDEHEARD Alan Christine, David and Mark
thank all family and friends
for their kind expressions of sympathy, comfort and donations to the Salvation Army received during their sad loss.
Sincere thanks to Major Sandra Fisher for all her support and her beautiful service to celebrate Alan's life. The overwhelming support they received at the funeral will remain forever
in their memory.
Grateful thanks to all
those involved in Alan's
care in recent years.
Thank you to Mark and Helen Rae, Mark F H Rae Funeral Directors, for their most caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020