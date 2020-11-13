Home

D Hollowell & Sons (Blackpool)
Highfield House
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 1RE
01253 408886
Alan Todd Notice
TODD Alan Robert Peacefully on 8th November 2020, Alan, aged 59 years.
The dearly loved husband of Pauline, much loved stepdad of Michael and Melanie and their partners Becky and Robbie.
A loving grandad of Bradley
and a dear brother of David.
Forever in our hearts
and so dearly missed.
Funeral service will take place at Park Crematorium, Lytham on Friday 20th November 2020
at 12noon.
Service will be live streamed due to limited numbers.
Family flowers only, donations in Alan's memory can be made to Brian House Children's Hospice and/or The Brain Tumour Charity
Enquiries please c/o
D. Hollowell and Sons,
Highfield Funeral Home,
Blackpool. Tel. 408886
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 13, 2020
