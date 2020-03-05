|
|
|
Chappell Albert Norman Norman passed away peacefully on Friday 28th February with
his loving family by his side.
Norman will be dearly missed by his beloved wife Susan, his daughters Gillian, Jacqueline and son Stephen. Also Carl, John, Joanne and grandchildren
Hayley, Bethany, Danielle, Thomas, Ollie, Alex, Cole, Zach, Jack and Charlie alongside his many friends.
A service of committal will take place at Carleton Crematorium
on Friday 20th March 2020
at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please.
Susan and his family would like to invite any friends of Norman to join them after the service at Carleton Bowling Club to share your fond memories of Norman with them.
Any donations in lieu may be sent to the Alzheimer's Society c/o
T.H. Fenton
27-28 Rossall Road,
Cleveleys FY5 1DZ
01253 852383
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020