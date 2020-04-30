Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Mason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Mason

Notice Condolences

Albert Mason Notice
Mason Albert
(of Mason Amusements, Cleveleys) Albert passed away in his sleep
in the Rossendale Care Home
on Saturday April 18th 2020,
10 days before his 81st birthday.
He was a beloved husband, dad, brother, grandad and uncle.

Albert will be loved
and missed forever.

A private funeral will be held
and the family request any donations to be made for
the Alzheimer's charity c/o @albertmason.muchloved.com Any enquiries to
Box Bros Ltd.
Tel 01253 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -