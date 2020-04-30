|
|
|
Mason Albert
(of Mason Amusements, Cleveleys) Albert passed away in his sleep
in the Rossendale Care Home
on Saturday April 18th 2020,
10 days before his 81st birthday.
He was a beloved husband, dad, brother, grandad and uncle.
Albert will be loved
and missed forever.
A private funeral will be held
and the family request any donations to be made for
the Alzheimer's charity c/o @albertmason.muchloved.com Any enquiries to
Box Bros Ltd.
Tel 01253 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 30, 2020