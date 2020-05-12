|
Theaker Albert Edward It is with great
sadness that the family
of Albert affectionately known as Ted announce that
he passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on
4th May 2020, aged 86 years.
Dearly loved husband of Bernadette (Bernie), much loved father of David, Christine and Kelley, dear father-in-law of Gary
& Allison, cherished grandfather of Natasha, Hannah, Eden, Sam and Chase. Ted will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Family flowers only, donations in Ted's memory if desired to the Alzheimer's Society.
Due to current restrictions there will be a private service on
Friday 15th May at 3pm.
Please hold the family in your prayers on this day.
All enquiries to T.H. Fenton
Tel: 01253 807730
Published in Blackpool Gazette on May 12, 2020