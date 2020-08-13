|
|
|
Keogh Alfie Vincent Keogh 18th July 2000 - 6th August 2020
Passed away peacefully at his own home, in the arms of his mum Estelle, after a year
long battle with Spindle Cell Sarcoma Cancer on
Thursday evening.
Mum Estelle Ruth Heathcote
"We will always be together
in each others arms."
and loving dad John Joseph Keogh, also by his bedside.
Alfie was a loving father
to his 8 month old daughter
Olivia-Rose Estelle Keogh,
loyal brother to Anna-Rose,
Joseph and Michael Keogh.
A devoted nephew to his favourite Auntie Linda and Uncle Michael.
A special thank you to all his cousins, Dennis, Fiona, Michael, Jade, Joshua and the rest of the family members including Jenny Shanley and Craig for all their supporting love. Also his work friends Rachel, Paul, William and the rest of the team at Blackpool Victoria Hospital and also close family friend Vicky O'Loughlin.
We wish to thank you for all your generous donations, support and all whose hearts have been touched by Alfie's love.
His funeral service will be held at St. Stephen on the Cliffs Church on Friday 21st August at 10:30am, followed by Burial at Carleton Cemetery. Due to current guidelines, numbers attending the funeral are restricted but you are more than welcome to come and line the streets to show your love and support for Alfie.
Goodbye my darling Son, you are now with Grandma Valerie Estelle Heathcote of our Naylor family and Kimba, your very best k9 friend and all those who passed away before them.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 13, 2020