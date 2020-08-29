|
|
|
BARKER Alfred Alf passed away peacefully
at his home on
Tuesday 18th August 2020,
aged 84 years.
Devoted husband
of the late Joyce,
much loved dad of Karen
and the late Stephen,
loving father in law of Louise
and Deece and partner of Ann.
Service to be held at
Park Crematorium, Lytham
St Annes on Wednesday
2nd September at 3:00pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired to
Cancer Research UK.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons,
The Willows Funeral Home,
Thornton Tel 859159.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 29, 2020