Hughes (Alfred)
'John' On Tuesday 2nd June 2020, peacefully whilst in Blackpool Victoria Hospital and of Cleveleys, John passed away aged 87 years.
Dearly beloved husband of 64 years to Mavis, much loved Dad to John and Alison, dear
father-in-law to Linda, loving grandad to Alicia and Faye and devoted great grandad to Melissa.
He will be sadly missed.
Private family funeral service
will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on Monday 15th June 2020 at 11:45am.
All flowers welcome.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton- Cleveleys. FY5 5BU.
Tel: 01253 863022.
