HUGHES Mrs Mavis Hughes the wife of the late Alfred John Hughes wishes to express her sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, letters, cards of condolence and beautiful floral tributes.
Special thanks to Cleveleys Group Practice and Blackpool Victoria Hospital for the care John received, also thanks to Jonathan Worthington for his kind words and J T Byrne Funeral Directors for the lovely service.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 17, 2020