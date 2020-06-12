|
SWARBRICK (Alfred) On Saturday 6th June 2020, peacefully whilst at his home
in Thornton-Cleveleys, Alf
passed away aged 98 years.
Dearly beloved husband of the
late Victoria, loving brother to the
late Bob, Joe and Lily, a dear
uncle to Jean, Christine, Robert,
Marilyn, Alan and Philip.
He will be sadly missed.
Private family funeral service
will take place.
Donations in Alfred's memory may be given if so desired to The Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal via www.memorygiving.com_alfred swarbrick
All enquiries please to J T Byrne Funeral Directors, 85 Victoria Road East, Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 5BU. Tel: 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 12, 2020