Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Byrne Funeral Directors (Thornton-Cleveleys)
85 Victoria Road East
Thornton-cleveleys, Lancashire FY5 5BU
01253 863022
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Swarbrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred Swarbrick

Notice Condolences

Alfred Swarbrick Notice
SWARBRICK (Alfred) On Saturday 6th June 2020, peacefully whilst at his home
in Thornton-Cleveleys, Alf
passed away aged 98 years.
Dearly beloved husband of the
late Victoria, loving brother to the
late Bob, Joe and Lily, a dear
uncle to Jean, Christine, Robert,
Marilyn, Alan and Philip.
He will be sadly missed.
Private family funeral service
will take place.
Donations in Alfred's memory may be given if so desired to The Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal via www.memorygiving.com_alfred swarbrick
All enquiries please to J T Byrne Funeral Directors, 85 Victoria Road East, Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 5BU. Tel: 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -