Alice Hardy

Notice Condolences

Alice Hardy Notice
HARDY Alice Mary Passed away peacefully, in the loving care of the
Annacliffe Care Home on
Thursday 23rd April 2020,
aged 95 years.
Reunited with her beloved husband Kevin, cherished and loved Auntie and a dear
friend to many.
Please think of Alice and her family on Tuesday 5th May at 10:30,
when they will be celebrating Alice's life in a
private family service.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers may be made for Alzheimer's Society.
Donations to be made online at www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
/charity-donations/
All enquiries please c/o
D. Hollowell & Sons Highfield House Funeral Home, Tel: 408886
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 30, 2020
