Alice Williams

Alice Williams Notice
Williams Alice On 13th August 2020,
Alice, aged 90 years.
Much loved wife of John,
loving mum of Catherine,
Denise and Philip, mother in law
of Jamie, Jimmy and Christine,
also a dearly loved grandma
and great grandma.
Due to current restrictions, a
private service will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on Friday
28th August 2020 at 10:30am.
Donations if desired may be sent
online for Alzheimers Society.
Enquiries To: Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 21, 2020
