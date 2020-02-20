Home

D Hollowell & Sons (North Shore)
Devonshire House
North Shore, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0TW
01253 355663
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
11:00
Park Crematorium
Lytham St. Annes
Alison Clowes Notice
CLOWES Alison Ann Passed away peacefully
in Trinity Hospice,
on Friday February 14th 2020,
aged 53 years.
Loving sister of Julie, Tony and the late Tommy, much loved niece of Eileen and family and a dear aunt to all her nieces and nephews.
Service to be held at
Park Crematorium,
Lytham St. Annes on Wednesday February 26th at 11:00 am, with colourful attire preferred to represent a true celebration
of Alison's life.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Trinity Hospice.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home, Tel: 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020
