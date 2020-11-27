Home

Hull Funeral Sevice
2 Birchway
Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire FY6 7SF
01253 899845
Service
Friday, Dec. 11, 2020
13:30
Carleton Crematorium
Alison Kenny Notice
KENNY Alison
née Mart
previously Gradwell Passed away at home in
Poulton-le-Fylde on
Wednesday November 18th 2020.
Much loved wife of Rick,
dearly loved mum of Will and Edward, also a beloved
sister and aunty.
Alison will be sadly missed by all her family, and her many friends.
Service and cremation to be held at Carleton Crematorium on Friday December 11th at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to RSPCA. All enquiries to C. T. Hull Funeral Service, tel 01253 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 27, 2020
