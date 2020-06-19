Home

Notice Condolences

Allan Watson Notice
WATSON Allan Passed away at home on
Friday 12th June 2020,
aged 89 years.

Reunited with his devoted wife June, Allan leaves his beloved children John and Elaine,
son-in-law David, adored grandchildren Cameron
and Jasmine and
great grandchild Brody.

A graveside service will take place at Bispham All Hallows Church on Thursday 25th June at 12.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Allan to Trinity Hospice c/o
the funeral director.

All enquiries please to J.P. Dell Funeral Directors, Fleetwood
Tel: (01253) 773333.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 19, 2020
