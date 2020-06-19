|
|
|
WATSON Allan Passed away at home on
Friday 12th June 2020,
aged 89 years.
Reunited with his devoted wife June, Allan leaves his beloved children John and Elaine,
son-in-law David, adored grandchildren Cameron
and Jasmine and
great grandchild Brody.
A graveside service will take place at Bispham All Hallows Church on Thursday 25th June at 12.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Allan to Trinity Hospice c/o
the funeral director.
All enquiries please to J.P. Dell Funeral Directors, Fleetwood
Tel: (01253) 773333.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 19, 2020