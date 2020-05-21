Home

Alma Griffiths

Alma Griffiths Notice
Griffiths Alma Winifred 14/06/1935 - 12/05/2020
Loving wife of
Derek Griffiths (deceased)
Wonderful Mother of Duncan, Gwen & Christopher,
Mother in law to Jackie,
Michael & Dave, Much loved Nan
of Daniel, Andrew & Gabrielle,
Beloved Great Granny to Connor
& Kayden and Great Great Granny to Alexander.

Loved & remembered every day.

Service to be held at
Lytham Crematorium
on 22nd May 2020.
In lieu of flowers, a small donation to www.mariecurie.org.uk
would be appreciated.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on May 21, 2020
