THOMAS Alma Passed away peacefully in the loving care of Glenroyd Nursing Home on Thursday 23rd July 2020, aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of the late Johnny, much loving mum of Marc,
loving sister of Joan and a much-loved mother-in-law of Lisa and grandma of Neve and Maya.
Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on
Friday 7th August at 12:30pm. Family flowers only, donations if so desired to Dementia UK.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home, telephone 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 31, 2020
