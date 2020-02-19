|
SZATOCZKY Amy
Gifford-Lofthouse Passed away peacefully in the care of Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Saturday 8th February 2020,
aged 86 years.
Beloved Partner of Bill.
Much loved mother of Angela, Patricia and Diane. Mother In Law of Sean, Peter and Mehdi.
Devoted Nana of Liam, Sean, Adam, Hicham, Rebecca, Joshua, Joe and Great Grandson Luca. Sister of Michael and the late Patricia and Rebecca.
Sister in law of Susan.
Amy will be sadly missed by
all who knew her.
Please wear bright colours if you wish, as this will be a celebration
of Amy's life.
Service to be held at
Carleton Cemetery Chapel,
Stocks Lane, Blackpool on Thursday 5th March at 12.30pm, followed by the burial.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to Macmillan Cancer Support and/or The North West Air Ambulance.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell and Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home. Tel: 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 19, 2020