HARTLEY Andrew Ian 1962 - 2020
After a long illness,
Andrew sadly passed away peacefully at home in Blackpool on Thursday 30th April 2020 aged 57.
Beloved husband of Gill,
loving father to Jack,
a wonderful brother to Richard
and a dear nephew to Mary.
Beloved son-in-law
to Derek and Rita and
brother-in-law Stuart.
Eldest son of the late Ian
and Ann Hartley of Lytham.
'Taken too soon.
Will be loved and
remembered every day.'
Due to the current guidance
the family are holding
a private service at
Park Crematorium, Lytham
but intend to celebrate
Andrew's life at a later date.
Family flowers only,
donations if so desired, may be
sent for Blood Cancer UK,
c/o and all further
enquiries please to -
Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors
Rose Court Funeral Home
1A St David's Road North
St Annes, FY8 2AT
Tel: 781011
Published in Blackpool Gazette on May 6, 2020
