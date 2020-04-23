|
SCOTT Andrew Campbell
"Cam" Passed away in hospital
after a short illness on the
Sunday 12th April 2020,
aged 87 years.
Devoted husband of
the late Margaret, loving father of Andrew, Terence and Samantha, proud Grandpa of Mahmoud, Maryam and Hafsah and a much loved uncle. Many thanks to all at AMU and Ward 37 at BVH for their compassion and care.
Private funeral service to be held at Park Crematorium,
Lytham St. Annes on
Wednesday 29th April.
Flowers may be sent
or donations if so desired to
Cats Paws Sanctuary.
All floral tributes,
donations and enquiries please
c/o D. Hollowell & Sons,
Highfield Funeral Home,
Tel: 408886.
www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 23, 2020