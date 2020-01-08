Home

Cuerden Anita Margaret Passed away suddenly on 22nd December 2019, aged 80 years.
Devoted wife of the late John Cuerden and step-mother to Gillian. Formerly a respected
secretary at Ingham, Clegg
and Crowther, Solicitors.
She will be sadly missed
by all her friends.
Her funeral service will be held
at Carleton Crematorium on
Monday 13th January 2020 at 3:30pm, following on at The Shovels Inn Hambleton FY6 9AL.
Donations in lieu of flowers,
if desired, to Cancer Research UK
or the British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to Knott End Co-op
Funeralcare, 14 Lancaster Road, Knott End FY6 0AR, tel 811094.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 8, 2020
