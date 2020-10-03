|
|
|
Wikeley Anita 4th August 1935, Gothenburg, Sweden
27th September 2020,
Poulton-Le-Fylde
Roger,
Eva, Kurt,
Johan, Lars,
Kate, Richard
Chris, Jo
Families, relatives & friends.
"If I should go before
the rest of you
Break not a flower
Nor inscribe a stone,
Nor when I'm gone speak
in a Sunday voice
But be the usual selves that
I have known.
Weep if you must,
Parting is hell,
But life goes on,
So sing as well."
-- Joyce Grenfell
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 5BU.
Tel: 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 3, 2020