CHARNLEY Ann The family of the late Ann would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received at this sad time.
A special thank you to all the staff at Blackpool Victoria Hospital for all the care given to Ann, David Thomas for his kind words and comforting service, Four Seasons Florist for the beautiful floral tributes and North Euston Hotel for their warm hospitality, finally to J P Dell Funeral directors for their caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020