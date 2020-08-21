|
|
|
Marshall Ann Peacefully in hospital on
August 15th 2020
Ann aged 75 years
of Marton, Blackpool.
The beloved wife of the late Alan Marshall much loved mum of Peter, Lynda and Graham and devoted nanna of Joseph, Genna, P. J., Jamie, Rhianna and Jordan.
Service and cremation
at Carleton Crematorium on
Thursday 27th August 2020
at 1:15pm.
Family flowers only please donations if desired maybe given for Highfurlong School
C/O 123 Watson Road,
Blackpool. FY4 3EW.
Enquiries To: Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 21, 2020