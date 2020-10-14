|
SPALDING ANN DOROTHY Peacefully at her home in
Thornton Cleveleys on
Monday 5th October 2020, Ann,
aged 78 years.
Beloved wife of the late John.
Ann will be very sadly missed by
all her family and many friends
Service and cremation will be held at Carleton Crematorium on Tuesday 20th October at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if so desired, may be given for Brian House,
c/o the Funeral Director.
All enquiries to
Helen Ashmore Funeral Service,
7 Bispham Road, Thornton Cleveleys,
FY5 1DG. Tel: 01253 853574
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 14, 2020