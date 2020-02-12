|
|
|
WALMSLEY (Bunniss)
Ann Passed away peacefully in
St Stephens Care Home on
Friday 7th February 2020
aged 77 years.
Devoted wife to the late Gordon,
loving mum to Paul,
cherished grandma to
Heather, Gunnar and Keegan,
also a dear auntie.
Ann will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends
from St Andrews Church.
Funeral Service and cremation
will take place on Monday
17th February at Lytham Park Crematorium at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu if so desired to
St Andrews Church, Cleveleys
(Cheques payable to
Cleveleys Parish Church) c/o
the funeral director.
All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood
Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020